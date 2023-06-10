 Skip to main content
State issues Silver Alert for missing man from Kosciusko

  • Updated
Grady Lee Stanley

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a man from Kosciusko who has not been seen the past couple of days.

Grady Lee Stanley, 82, stands 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

He was last seen walking on Chatwin Street in Kosciusko about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Stanley was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and a blue hat with the word "Ford" written on the front.

His family says Stanley suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.

You are asked to call 911 if you see him.

