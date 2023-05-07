 Skip to main content
State issues Silver Alert for missing Itawamba County woman

  • Updated
Kimberly Deeann Parks

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert late Saturday night for a woman from Fulton who has not been seen since last month.

Kimberly Deeann Parks, 32, stands 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Law enforcement officers say someone last saw her April 27 on Cobb-Stump Road east of Fulton.

Her family says Parks suffers from a medical condition that may affect her judgment.

If you see her, you are asked to call the Itawamba County Sheriff's Office at 662-862-3401.

