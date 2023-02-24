State issues Silver Alert for man from Macon

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Friday for a man from Noxubee County his family says suffers from a condition that may affect his judgment.
Kenneth Gray Reed, 30, of Macon, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lime Street in Noxubee County.
Reed stands 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.
He was wearing a short-sleeve hunter green t-shirt, black sweat pants and black sandals.
The man was last seen driving near Marhoner and Paulette roads and may be in a blue 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with the Mississippi license plate NX12605.
You are asked to call 911 if you see Reed.