State issues Silver Alert for man from Macon

  • Updated
Kenneth Gray Reed

 Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

Macon man has been reported missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Friday for a man from Noxubee County his family says suffers from a condition that may affect his judgment.

Kenneth Gray Reed, 30, of Macon, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lime Street in Noxubee County.

Reed stands 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

He was wearing a short-sleeve hunter green t-shirt, black sweat pants and black sandals.

The man was last seen driving near Marhoner and Paulette roads and may be in a blue 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with the Mississippi license plate NX12605.

You are asked to call 911 if you see Reed.

