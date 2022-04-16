 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A stalled front will be the focus for more shower and storm
development across Central Mississippi today. As a result,
training of showers and thunderstorms north of this front,
across this region, will be possible resulting in heavy
rainfall which could result in flash flooding and river
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

State issues Silver Alert for man from Gore Springs

  • Updated
  • 0
Willie Mac Pass

Willie Mac Pass

 Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a man from Gore Springs who disappeared a couple of days ago.

Willie Mac Pass, 62, was last seen Thursday in the 1600 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Grenada County.

Pass may be driving a 2010 red Chevrolet Cobalt with the Mississippi license plate GAA 7266.

His family says Pass suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.

You are asked to call the Grenada County Sheriff's Department at 662-226-2721 or 662-226-2722 if you see him.

Tags

Recommended for you