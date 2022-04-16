State issues Silver Alert for man from Gore Springs

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a man from Gore Springs who disappeared a couple of days ago.
Willie Mac Pass, 62, was last seen Thursday in the 1600 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Grenada County.
Pass may be driving a 2010 red Chevrolet Cobalt with the Mississippi license plate GAA 7266.
His family says Pass suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.
You are asked to call the Grenada County Sheriff's Department at 662-226-2721 or 662-226-2722 if you see him.