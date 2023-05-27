State issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for one year old

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Saturday for a little boy from Sunflower County.
Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, of Ruleville, has not been seen in the city since Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of South Oak Avenue.
Sumner stands 3-feet tall and weighs 27 pounds. He was wearing camoflage jogging pants, a beige t-shit and black Nike boots.
The child is believed to be with Cayla Ross, 28, in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe.
You are asked to call 911 if you see either one.