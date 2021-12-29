You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 542 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton, Houston, Baldwyn,
Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park,
Saltillo, Guntown, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman,
Plantersville, Mantachie and Derma.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

State inmate escaped from Choctaw County work center

  • Updated
  • 0
Andrew Emerick

Andrew Emerick

 By: Craig Ford

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement in Choctaw County need your help finding a state inmate who escaped from the county work center in Ackerman.

Andrew Emerick, 28, of Abbeville, was serving time for selling drugs.

Chief Deputy Marcus Rodriguez said deputies believe Emerick used a tool to get through a fence early Wednesday.

The inmate stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Surveillance video showed him wearing a white undershirt, a black hooded jacket with a zipper, a blue-and-white baseball cap and green-and-white inmate pants.

You are asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff's Department at 662-285-6129 if you see Emerick.

