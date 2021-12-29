State inmate escaped from Choctaw County work center

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 845 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 542 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton, Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Mantachie and Derma. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&