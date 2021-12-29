State inmate escaped from Choctaw County work center

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement in Choctaw County need your help finding a state inmate who escaped from the county work center in Ackerman.
Andrew Emerick, 28, of Abbeville, was serving time for selling drugs.
Chief Deputy Marcus Rodriguez said deputies believe Emerick used a tool to get through a fence early Wednesday.
The inmate stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Surveillance video showed him wearing a white undershirt, a black hooded jacket with a zipper, a blue-and-white baseball cap and green-and-white inmate pants.
You are asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff's Department at 662-285-6129 if you see Emerick.