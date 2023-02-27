State House on the clock concerning Medicaid coverage for Mississippi moms of newborns

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The governor and the Senate favor keeping Medicaid coverage up to a year for mothers of newborns in Mississippi.
Now, we could find out Tuesday if the House plans to go along with the proposal it has previously rejected.
House Speaker Philip Gunn said in Tupelo on Monday he has guidance from state Medicaid officials on whether extending coverage for a year instead of going back to two months would be considered an expansion of Medicaid.
"It's my understanding that they have now decided that it's not expansion and they are for it," Gunn told WTVA 9 News. "So we will take that and consider that and how to move forward."
Gunn says the House Medicaid Committee has a Tuesday deadline to move the Senate postpartum Medicaid bill out of committee.
The Senate passed the bill earlier this month 41-11 before sending it to the House.
Health care professionals have asked for yearlong coverage after a recent report showed an increased rate of pregnancy-related deaths in Mississippi.
Some of them showed up at the State Capitol last week asking for a vote on it in the full House.
Gov. Tate Reeves changed course on Sunday and came out in favor of the extension after saying he needed data to indicate the move would actually be beneficial.