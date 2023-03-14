State House of Representatives set to vote on House Bill 17-23

 Skip to main content
Food security is at an all-time high in Mississippi. Today, state lawmakers could decide on a legislation that would benefit our food banks.

LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Food security is at an all-time high in Mississippi. Today, state lawmakers could decide on a legislation that would benefit our food banks.

The bill would allow for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for business contributions to a food bank like the Mississippi Food Network, Mid-South Food Bank, and Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The bill could deliver anywhere between $1 million to $3 million for the state's food banks.

Local food banks such as the Salvation Army and Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi pantries would certainly benefit if this bill passed.

Jason martin who is the executive director of the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi says what the biggest impact of the bill would be if passed.

"As the donations are made at the food bank level downstream that means more food available for the food pantries all across the state not just here in northeast Mississippi and so that improves quality of life for our clients. It makes it easier for our pantries to serve and meet the needs that are there," says Martin.

Martin says if the 17-23 house bill is passed it would start a momentum of more funding towards food banks.

He also says that would make the food insecurity rates go down.

We are still closely watching to see whether the vote will be passed.

Lawmakers are voting sometime today.

