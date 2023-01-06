State fines daycare after video surfaces shows workers scaring kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Department of Health fined a local daycare owner $450 following its investigation into videos showing employees scaring children on purpose.
The agency emailed a letter to Shelia Sanders, the owner of Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, on December 27 laying out the violations found during the October 6 investigation.
Sanders fired four employees and called for the agency to investigate after videos surfaced.
Melissa Parker, the MSDH director of the Office of Health Protection, said Sanders paid the fine even though she had the opportunity to appeal.
That fine was broken down into $100 for causing emotional abuse, $250 for leaving children unattended and $100 for taking pictures or video of children against the parents' wishes.
Each offense was $50, which the agency said is outlined in the regulations for daycares. So the emotional abuse part of the fine was for two instances found in the videos.
Parker added the agency still has its license and can reopen but has not done so for now.
Meanwhile, a Monroe County grand jury is expected to decide next month if the four fired workers should go to trial on criminal charges.