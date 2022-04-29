State fans react to Cross being 9th overall pick in NFL Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - On Thursday, dreams turned into reality with the first round of the NFL.
One of those 32 men came from the Magnolia state and is now Pacific Northwest bound.
The student-athlete was Charles Cross from Mississippi State. He was drafted 9th overall to the Seattle Seahawks.
This selection made cross the highest picked offensive lineman in the university's history. He also is the first top-10 draft pick from State since Michael Haddix in 1983.
The historic moment left fans giddy for the former Bulldog's success.
The Laurel native finished his redshirt sophomore season at State allowing just two sacks on 919 pass blocking snaps and finished second in the SEC in run blocking.
With the continued improvements under head coach Mike Leach and this first round pick, fans are hopeful for the program's future.
“Mississippi State has a chance to bring in some great athletes to come through," said lifelong State fan, Kasen Woodard. "I think Charles Cross just started off a big print of Mississippi State and it could just lead into the future where we have great guys come through and wanna play here.”
Rounds two and three of the Draft kick off on Friday evening.
Keep an eye out for a few more Mississippi men that are predicted to be drafted in those rounds.