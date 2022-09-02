State authorities remind people of water safety this holiday weekend

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is reminding boaters to maintain safety precautions for the Labor Day holiday.
Before heading to the lake or river, make a plan and let others know where you’ll be swimming and boating.
Boaters need to ensure they have a life jacket for each person on the boat and a throwable for swimmers.
Mississippi is also participating in Operation Dry Water which is a national program to increase public awareness to the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI).
Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths. Experts say the sun, wind, noise and motion of the water can intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs and some prescription medications.