State asks for patience as it deals with driver's license delays

  • Updated
driver's license generic

Credit: MGN

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says a technical issue with its software system is causing delays in getting a driver's license out to someone.

"We have recently identified the issue and are working with our developer to solve this problem quickly and efficiently," the agency said in a social media post.

DPS also apologized for any delays and asked for people's patience concerning the matter.

It asked anyone not getting a driver's license in seven to ten days after the transaction date to call (601) 487-7061.

