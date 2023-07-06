Starkville to have official grand opening soon for new sportsplex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The City of Starkville will soon have a grand opening for its new Cornerstone Sports Complex.
Some baseball games have already been played there but an official ceremony has yet to happen.
The city has not chosen a specific date but Mayor Lynn Spruill hopes to have the grand opening by Labor Day.
Starkville expects the new sportsplex will bring in thousands of players and parents each year.
Cities like New Albany and Oxford routinely benefit from huge ball tournaments each summer.
Big crowds bring big money.
“When people come to town to stay for tournaments and they have an overnight stay, they’re going to be shopping and they’re going to be eating out,” the mayor said.