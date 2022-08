STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police arrested a teenager for a weekend shooting.

Charcell Gray, 17, of Starkville, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault.

According to a Starkville Police Department news release, officers responded Saturday morning, Aug. 13 at approximately 1:30 to Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville Street.

A gunshot victim was found and transported to the hospital.