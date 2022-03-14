Starkville student wins Mississippi Spelling Bee

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A sixth grade student from Starkville is the 2022 Mississippi Spelling Bee champion.
Jessica Widodo attends Partnership Middle School. She’ll now compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Eltahir Zein, an eighth-grader from Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Elizabeth Simpson, an eighth-grader from Hancock County, tied for second place, the Commercial Dispatch reported.
The event was held Saturday on the campus of Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.