Starkville Strong works to fight food insecurity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- The pandemic and inflation has made food insecurity worse for many families.
Food insecurity is a major problem in the U.S.
More than 42 million Americans suffer from hunger. Many of which are in northeast Mississippi. In Oktibbeha County, 39 percent of people go to bed hungry at least once a week.
Many Starkville citizens are being affected, including Twanna Williams, who has struggled with food insecurity for the past two years. Williams says a local non-profit called "Starkville Strong" has helped her though some very difficult times.
“My life got kind of displaced and with [the help of] Starkville Strong and the Discovery Center I’m on the path to stability,” says Williams.
"Starkville Strong" helps locals with housing, homelessness, community advocacy and food insecurity. Brandi Herrington is the Executive Director.
“Over the past few months it has gotten more severe. It’s not just because of inflation, prices are going up and that’s hurting everybody. And so we are seeing people who might have been suffering before are actually more in need now," says Herrington.
"Starkville Strong" helps about 500 people a week. One of their major contributions to the community is through their six free pantries. These pantries are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at many different locations around Starkville.
These pantries are meant to be a great, community resource, but Herrington is worried struggling families and individuals won’t take advantage of their services.
“My fear is that people will become complacent about the need, because they don’t see it everyday, they don’t feel hunger everyday, they won’t relate to it enough to help,” says Herrington.
The fight against hunger won’t be solved over night but communities working together can make a difference.
“It takes a village and that’s actually one of the things that we have been able to do is bring people together on a common cause. And it’s about unity,” explains Brandi.
Nearly one in seven Americans will go to bed hungry tonight. If you want to help, visit "Starkville Strong’s" website for information on how to help.