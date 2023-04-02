 Skip to main content
Starkville shooting wounded teenager

  • Updated
  • 0
Starkville Police cruiser, patrol vehicle

Starkville Police Department in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 25, 2023.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is searching for those responsible for a Saturday night shooting.

Starkville police responded to a shots-fired call at the Sprint Mart located at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road just before 11 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old male was carried to the OCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. There is no report on his condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

