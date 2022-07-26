Starkville Schools begin year-round schedule

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Summer came to an end on Tuesday for students in Oktibbeha County.

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District kicked off its new year-round schedule which features a shorter summer break and longer breaks in the spring and fall.

"We are very excited for the 22-23 school year,” Partnership Middle School Principal Jorine Neal said. “We are embarking on a modified calendar, so it provides our students with a lot of opportunities for enrichment and acceleration."

Tuesday was also the first time for students and parents to see Tony McGee, the new school district superintendent.

He praised the community and teachers and said the district is in great shape.

Video coming soon.