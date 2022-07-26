 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Starkville Schools begin year-round schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Starkville Oktibbeha School District

Starkville Oktibbeha School District in Starkville, Mississippi.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Summer came to an end on Tuesday for students in Oktibbeha County. 

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District kicked off its new year-round schedule which features a shorter summer break and longer breaks in the spring and fall. 

Students at Partnership Middle School in Starkville, Mississippi

Students at Partnership Middle School in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 26, 2022.

"We are very excited for the 22-23 school year,” Partnership Middle School Principal Jorine Neal said. “We are embarking on a modified calendar, so it provides our students with a lot of opportunities for enrichment and acceleration." 

Tuesday was also the first time for students and parents to see Tony McGee, the new school district superintendent.

He praised the community and teachers and said the district is in great shape.

Video coming soon.

Tags

Recommended for you