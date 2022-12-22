Starkville reminds residents to bring pets inside to protect them from cold weather

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The dropping temperatures will not only take a toll on our pipes and automobiles but also on our pets.
The City of Starkville has an ordinance in place to protect pets from this bad weather.
For more than a decade, Starkville Animal Control has made it a requirement to take pets inside during severe weather.
"People are allowed to have outside animals,” animal control officer Taylor Noland said. “Like if there's any severe weather — like we have a freeze warning right now — animals have to be brought inside. They cannot be outside tied out or in a kennel.”
The department has been passing out kennels for the public to place inside their homes.
"We're trying to negate this right now, but we're looking at having to seize dogs that we see outside, writing tickets,” she said. “Hopefully we see them in time, if not those animals will, unfortunately, pass this weekend."
Anyone who needs assistance should call Starkville Animal Control.