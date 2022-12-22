 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...TRAVEL REMAINS VERY HAZARDOUS ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH...

Winter precipitation produced by Thursday's strong arctic cold
front and significant rapid temperature drop resulted in flash
freezing of precipitation on roads across the Mid-South. As a
result, dangerous travel conditions are possible and travel is
strongly discouraged until conditions improve across the area.

Weather Alert

Starkville reminds residents to bring pets inside to protect them from cold weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Police dog in Starkville

Police dog in Starkville, Mississippi.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The dropping temperatures will not only take a toll on our pipes and automobiles but also on our pets.

The City of Starkville has an ordinance in place to protect pets from this bad weather.

For more than a decade, Starkville Animal Control has made it a requirement to take pets inside during severe weather.

"People are allowed to have outside animals,” animal control officer Taylor Noland said. “Like if there's any severe weather — like we have a freeze warning right now — animals have to be brought inside. They cannot be outside tied out or in a kennel.”

The department has been passing out kennels for the public to place inside their homes.

"We're trying to negate this right now, but we're looking at having to seize dogs that we see outside, writing tickets,” she said. “Hopefully we see them in time, if not those animals will, unfortunately, pass this weekend."

Anyone who needs assistance should call Starkville Animal Control.

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

