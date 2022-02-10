Starkville police trying to solve crime faster with camera sharing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is introducing a camera registry and camera sharing program to help solve crime.
The new system comes from the Fusus company which allows people to place cameras or use their own cameras to share with the department.
"That becomes available to us if we need it during critical incidents," said Sergeant Brandon Lovelady.
Lovelady said people have already started sharing their camera information.
The registration is free, but sharing the camera ranges from 200 to 600 dollars depending on which sharing box chosen.
"There's a piece of hardware and there's different costs to the hardware depending on how many cameras you share."
The department feels this will help them in a huge way to solve crimes in the city.
"Cameras have assisted us in solving violent crimes or have assisted us in swiftly resolving them. In this modern day in age, there's a lot of people who have cameras."
