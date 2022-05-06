Starkville police share more information about overnight shooting and arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department provided more information about an overnight shooting and arrest.
Police said the incident happened early Friday morning, May 6 on South Montgomery Street.
She’Lia Hall, 19, is accused of burglarizing an apartment there.
Police said she later returned and fired shots outside the same apartment. Gunfire struck a vehicle.
Police described the incident as domestic-related and charged Hall with attempted murder and residential burglary.
Note: This article originally said "arrests," but police later clarified only one arrest.