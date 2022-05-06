 Skip to main content
Starkville police share more information about overnight shooting and arrest

Starkville Police Department badge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department provided more information about an overnight shooting and arrest.

Police said the incident happened early Friday morning, May 6 on South Montgomery Street.

She’Lia Hall, 19, is accused of burglarizing an apartment there.

She’Lia Hall

She’Lia Hall, Source: Starkville Police Department.

Police said she later returned and fired shots outside the same apartment. Gunfire struck a vehicle.

Police described the incident as domestic-related and charged Hall with attempted murder and residential burglary.

Note: This article originally said "arrests," but police later clarified only one arrest.

