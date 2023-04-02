 Skip to main content
Starkville Police searching for those responsible for a shooting that sent one teenager to the hospital.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police Department is  searching for those responsible for a Saturday night shooting.

Starkville police responded to a shots-fired call at the Sprint Mart located at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road just before 11 p.m. (April 1).

Police say a 17-year-old male was carried to the OCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. There is no report on his condition.

 The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

