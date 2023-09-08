 Skip to main content
Starkville police issue warning about 'pigeon drop' scam

  • Updated
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Starkville Police Department is warning residents about a scam known as “pigeon drop.”

Police described it as “a confidence trick which a victim is persuaded to give up a sum of money to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. They involve a false story and, in this instance, a claim of family deaths benefits was used.”

The statement is referring to an incident that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Starkville Crossings shopping center.

Police said one man wore a dark colored suit coat, dark-colored slacks and carried a briefcase. Police provided no more details. An arrest has not been made.

Open this link to watch an demonstration.

