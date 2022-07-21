Starkville Police host "Night Out" August 8th

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department is hosting their annual National Night Out event on August 8th.
Officers are looking to make a difference in the current climate.
They are joining forces with many local groups and businesses to bring the community together.
Sergeant Brandon Lovelady says this event is extremely important to the police department.
“Relationships have never been more important than they are now. We are looking at this as a way to build police/community relationships. It gives an opportunity to come with no agenda, we will have our families there, you bring your family, we all just have a great time with free food, free events, and we just hope to strengthen our community relationships,” says Sergeant Lovelady.
Police say they can not keep the city safe without the help of the community and they look forward to building a stronger bond between themselves and the public.
The event will be held August 8th from 7-10pm at the Starkville Sportsplex on Lynn Lane.
Starkville police want everyone to come out and have fun as a community.