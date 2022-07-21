Starkville Police host "Night Out" August 8th

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Chickasaw, southern Itawamba, southern Lee and Monroe Counties through 1145 PM CDT... At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Amory, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Amory, Aberdeen, Houston, Okolona, Shannon, Smithville, Prairie, New Wren, Trebloc, Nettleton, Hatley, Woodland, Gattman, Quincy, Turon, Egypt, Wise Gap, Wren, Strong and McCondy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH