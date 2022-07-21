 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Chickasaw, southern
Itawamba, southern Lee and Monroe Counties through 1145 PM CDT...

At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Amory, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Amory, Aberdeen, Houston, Okolona, Shannon, Smithville, Prairie, New
Wren, Trebloc, Nettleton, Hatley, Woodland, Gattman, Quincy, Turon,
Egypt, Wise Gap, Wren, Strong and McCondy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Starkville Police host "Night Out" August 8th

  • Updated
  • 0

The Starkville Police Department is hosting their annual National Night Out event on August 8th.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department is hosting their annual National Night Out event on August 8th. 

 

Officers are looking to make a difference in the current climate. 

 

They are joining forces with many local groups and businesses to bring the community together.

 

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady says this event is extremely important to the police department.

 

“Relationships have never been more important than they are now. We are looking at this as a way to build police/community relationships. It gives an opportunity to come with no agenda, we will have our families there, you bring your family, we all just have a great time with free food, free events, and we just hope to strengthen our community relationships,” says Sergeant Lovelady.

 

Police say they can not keep the city safe without the help of the community and they look forward to building a stronger bond between themselves and the public. 

 

The event will be held August 8th from 7-10pm at the Starkville Sportsplex on Lynn Lane. 

 

Starkville police want everyone to come out and have fun as a community.

