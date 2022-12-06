Starkville Police department plans on watching out for residents homes this holiday season

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department plans to spend the holiday keeping your home safe.
Nationwide, more than 83,000 burglaries occurred last year during the holiday season. That racks up to a whopping $130.5 Million in valuables lost during the holiday season
But Starkville PD is making it their mission to keep your home safe this holiday season with police patrolling your neighborhood.
The Starkville PD is calling this a vacation home check. The Starkville PD says you can fill out a form either in the police station or online and print it out to bring it to the police station.
From there your house will be looked after by the Starkville Police Department while you are away.
Starkville PD also states that telling a trusted neighbor when you're going out of town will provide extra security precaution as well.