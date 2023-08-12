Starkville police are investigating a shooting after an argument inside of Zaxby's

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police are investigating a shooting after an argument happened inside at Zaxby's on Highway 12 around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.
A spokesman for the police department says, after the parties left the property a single gunshot was reported by bystanders.
No injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made.
Starkville police department is investigating the incident and charges are pending.
Anyone with information should contact SPD at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on their website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.