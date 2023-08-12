 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Starkville police are investigating a shooting after an argument inside of Zaxby's

  • 0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police are investigating a shooting after an argument happened inside at Zaxby's on Highway 12 around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

A spokesman for the police department says, after the parties left the property a single gunshot was reported by bystanders.

No injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made.

Starkville police department is  investigating the incident and charges are pending.

Anyone with information should contact SPD at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on their website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

 

