Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man.
According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
This led to the arrest of Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh who is accused of having and offering to sale THC gummies and vape cartridges.
Police say the items contained more THC than Mississippi law allows.
Investigators charged Saleh with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. They also charged him with operating without a city business license.
According to police, there have been multiple reports of adverse reactions to individuals consuming THC gummies, and the reports are not isolated to the business.
Starkville Police issued this warning, “Always check packaging to ensure you’re not buying or consuming illegal products or products from unknown sources.”