Starkville plans to improve city areas with Cares Act funds

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Starkville is planning to make improvements to Main Street and parks.
The city received $6.2 million from the Cares Act to use for water, sewer and broadband projects.
Mayor Lynn Spruill said since the city already has the funds and are currently working on those projects, they want to use the money for other projects that need it.
"With those plans in place, we felt it was more appropriate that we use this funding for things we don't have plans for, that we don't have opportunities for," said Spruill. "So we set aside that money to do parks."
The city already received half of that $6.2 million and is expecting to get the rest in July.
The city hasn't improved its parks in over 40 years and Main Street hasn't seen improvements in 20 years.
Spruill said Main Street's new design would allow sidewalks to come out and outdoor seating for restaurants. It will allow parks to expand to other amenities.
"We've got lots of places where those moneys would do an incredible amount of good in existing projects and we are shovel ready," said Spruill.
She said other projects are now in place including the BUILD grant on Highway 182 and the Main Street project.