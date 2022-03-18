Starkville Oktibbeha School District named District of Innovation

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is Mississippi’s newest District of Innovation.
The State Board of Education approved the designation for 2022-2023, announced Friday.
Districts of Innovations have more flexibility and can request exemptions from certain state regulations to improve instruction and student achievement.
These select few school districts are to expand learning choices, reduce achievement gaps and increase the number of students who are ready for college and/or career, among other duties.
Starkville intends to expand its career academy model to include all high school students and provide preparation classes in elementary grades.
With Starkville’s addition, Mississippi will have 10 Districts of Innovations, including districts in Booneville, Grenada, Oxford, Tupelo and Corinth.
Open this link to learn more about Schools and Districts of Innovations.