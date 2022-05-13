Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District names new superintendent

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Tony McGee as the new superintendent.
McGee is currently superintendent of the Scott County School District and served as superintendent at the Kosciusko School District.
“Dr. McGee brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a superintendent to our school district,” said Wes Gordon, president of the Board of Trustees. “He has an established record of improving school accountability ratings while also building and fostering relationships in his current and previous districts and greater school communities.”
McGee earned his undergraduate degree and doctorate in educational leadership from Mississippi State University. He holds a masters degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
“The Starkville Oktibbeha School District has a long tradition of excellence,” said McGee. “I am excited about joining the Jacket family, and I look forward to serving this great community.”
The district plans to introduce McGee at a press conference on Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Center.
The Board is continuing to negotiate the terms of McGee’s contract.