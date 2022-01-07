Starkville mourns loss of 9-year-old after Wednesday night shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Starkville Police Department held a press conference to discuss shootings that ended in the death of a 9-year-old boy.
One shooting took place on the corner of Carver Drive and Hiwassee Drive while the other happened on Santa Anita Drive.
It was in the second location that police chief Mark Ballard said Lasang Kemp Jr. was shot.
“This is a carry over, unfortunately, of what we believe are entities that have been in the criminal element, some of them, for a long time," explained the chief, "and a ridiculous arguments that have resulted in the loss of a, of a young man who had nothing to do with it.”
Less than 24 hours after the deadly shooting, Starkville police arrested three suspects, Tabyron Fisher (21), Barron Hubbard (29), and Dellveon Lindsey (19).
Each suspect is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with bond set at $3.5M per person.
However, no amount of money will bring Kemp back, as Ballard said the loss of the 9-year-old "strikes the hearts" of all those involved.
“Brookville Gardens, unfortunately, has been a site for a long time now of tragic activity and the residents there will tell you that," he said. "It’s something that we’re very united on as a community that we’ve got to do more and do better.”
Two days later, the community continues to mourn the loss of the young boy.
One resident in Starkville wanted to remain anonymous, but gave her reaction to the shooting as she hears of it for the first time.
“Someone who is so young just had their life taken away from them... just really… it’s horrible," she explained. "I can’t even imagine what his parents are going through. Just someone so young, something so senseless like it’s just, it’s just really sad.”
Ballard said SPD is prepared for a potential retaliation to the fatal shooting.
They have extra patrol cars in the areas where the shootings took place to keep the streets safe for everyone.
They also have cameras throughout the community to try and help patrolling the area.