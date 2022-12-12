Starkville mayor reacts to Mike Leach hospitalization

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill is among those sending out well wishes to Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach and his family.
Leach remains in critical condition at a Jackson hospital for an unspecified "personal health issue.”
“He has been such an incredible part of our community that if he is unable to return to us we will certainly miss him,” the mayor said. “We have a very fond recollection of all the things he brought with him when he came to us; and we certainly hope he will come back to us. But even so, you know, he has contributed so much that we are grateful to him for the time we have enjoyed him and we wish him the very best as he works back from this personal difficultly.”