Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill addresses recent crimes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville has seen a recent surge in shootings. The shootings have taken place over the past month at gas stations, apartments, and restaurants.
In early April, Starkville PD arrested 2 juveniles for shooting at Sprint Mart. 4 others were also arrested in another shooting at the same Sprint Mart nearly a month later.
Two juveniles were charged after a shooting at KFC, and an 18-year-old was charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting a killing a Starkville man.
Starkville Police Department have collected over 9 handguns from underage teens.
Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill addressed the crime surge in an interview on WTVA 9 News at Noon.
"My message is for my constituents is that we, we are very alert to the issues, and we have every intention of managing it properly. For those that want to come in town and do things that they're not supposed to do, just stay out because we're going to get you."
The police department recently installed 3 new cameras to help fight crime.