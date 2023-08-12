Starkville man sentenced to five years for possessing a "glock switch"

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for possession of a Glock handgun with a fully automatic conversion device.
Tyquerius Doss, 20, pleaded guilty in April to possession of a machine gun. According to the indictment, on Nov. 2, 2021, Doss had a 9mm Glock model 19C pistol with a fully automatic conversion device commonly referred to as a
On Aug. 10, U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Doss to 60 months' imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
Three years ago, a then 17-year-old Doss was arrested and charged as an adult following a shooting at a Starkville apartment complex that wounded one person.
District 16 District Attorney Scott Colom said those charges are still pending.