 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Starkville man sentenced to five years for possessing a "glock switch"

  • 0

Starkville sentenced to 5 years for possessing a "glock switch"

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for possession of a Glock handgun with a fully automatic conversion device.

Tyquerius Doss, 20, pleaded guilty in April to possession of a machine gun. According to the indictment, on Nov. 2, 2021, Doss had a 9mm Glock model 19C pistol with a fully automatic conversion device commonly referred to as a 

On Aug. 10, U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Doss to 60 months' imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

Three years ago, a then 17-year-old Doss was arrested and charged as an adult following a shooting at a Starkville apartment complex that wounded one person.

District 16 District Attorney Scott Colom said those charges are still pending.

Tags

Recommended for you