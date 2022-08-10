Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person.
According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother.
“In Mrs. Moore’s final days, she was denied basic care and the respect due any human being, but most especially a parent,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said. “There is no excuse for the conditions in which this woman lived and eventually died. I am grateful to the paramedics, doctors, and nurses who attempted to assist her when she was finally in their care.”