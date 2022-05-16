Starkville man pleads guilty to COVID relief fund scheme

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man pleaded guilty to a scheme to defraud more than $6 million in COVID-19 relief loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, 47-year-old Christopher Lick devised a scheme to defraud and obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds by filing false and fraudulent loan applications.
Instead of using the funds for his business, he admitted to purchasing a home valued at more than $1 million and using PPP funds for personal investments in the stock market.
Lick is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison.