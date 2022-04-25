Starkville man killed in Clay County crash

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A 28-year-old died Monday morning, April 25 in a Clay County crash.
The crash happened shortly before 6:00 on State Highway 389, a little north of the Walker Gin Road intersection.
Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter Jr. identified the victim as Anquntio Lewis of Starkville, who was traveling north.
Carter said it appears Lewis drove into a curve, crossed the center line and collided with a southbound SUV.
He died at the scene of the crash. The coroner said Lewis was wearing a seatbelt.
The other driver was taken to the hospital.