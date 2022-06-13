Starkville man charged with solicitation of sex with a minor in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus said a Starkville man intended to meet an 11-year-old for sexual reasons.
Shykel Spruell, 23, is charged with solicitation of sex with a minor, Columbus police announced on June 11.
"The child's mother found improper texts and images sent by someone to her daughter," Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said. "She asked the daughter about the items and was told the man wanted to meet her in Columbus. We got involved, and our officers and detectives were at the location when he appeared to meet her. Instead, he met us and was promptly arrested."