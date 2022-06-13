 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several days of heat index values above
100 degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress
can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Starkville man charged with solicitation of sex with a minor in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
Shykel Andres Spruell

Shykel Andres Spruell, Source: Columbus Police Department.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus said a Starkville man intended to meet an 11-year-old for sexual reasons.

Shykel Spruell, 23, is charged with solicitation of sex with a minor, Columbus police announced on June 11.

"The child's mother found improper texts and images sent by someone to her daughter," Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said. "She asked the daughter about the items and was told the man wanted to meet her in Columbus. We got involved, and our officers and detectives were at the location when he appeared to meet her. Instead, he met us and was promptly arrested."

