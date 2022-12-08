Starkville man attempts to escape police custody through bathroom vent

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man attempted to escape police custody through the vent of a bathroom of a hospital.
Sergeant Brandon Lovelady with the police department said there was an increased police presence at OCH Regional Medical Center on Wednesday night.
"A felony arrestee attempted to escape through a bathroom vent," he said.
Police arrested and charged Devontay Jones, 24, with aggravated assault earlier that night. That charge stems from an incident at Forest Creek Apartments on December 3rd.
Sergeant Lovelady said he was also served nine misdemeanor warrants from unrelated incidents.
Police charged Jones with an additional felony charge of escape of prisoner.