Starkville looking forward to completion of long-awaited projects

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With the new year comes new projects, new goals and new desires for Mississippi cities like Starkville.
"Progress. My motto is always progress. More and better," Mayor Lynn Spruill said.
She’s looking forward to the completion of several projects.
There's a build grant to make improvements along Highway 182 that is now making progress after escaping the planning phase.
Main Street will also see improvements thanks to a redesign and redevelopment project coming in the new year as well.
But the first major project to be finished in 2023 and maybe one of the most anticipated in recent memory is the completion of a brand-new, massive sports complex at Cornerstone Park.
"I have heard nothing but excitement with getting it going,” the mayor said. “We've all been disappointed with some of the delays that we've had, but I really think once we get it there, everybody's going to be really pleased. It will be worth the wait."
The park is scheduled to open for the first week of March with a baseball tournament already scheduled.