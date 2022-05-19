Starkville leaders plan to improve roads with $10 million bond

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville city leaders authorized a $10 million bond to improve roads.
Mayor Lynn Spruill said the city will focus on well-traveled roadways.
She said the primary focus will be on Main Street, University Drive and Jackson Street.
Spruill said this is a 10-year bond. That means when streets need another renewal, there will be time to issue another bond that can be supported through used tax.
The mayor said streets need waterlines too.
"When we have visitors come to town, we want our streets to look good," she said. "They're a very expensive part of what we do; and in order to support this, I think these bonds are a really good way to do that."