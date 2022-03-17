Starkville leaders break ground on sewer project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents on Babylon Road have struggled with sewage issues for many years and now they finally have a solution.
The City of Starkville has been working on getting this project in place since 1998.
Leonard Hudson has lived on Babylon Road for about 40 years.
Since then, they have been using a septic tank, but now they'll have proper sewage services.
"I'm glad and I'm happy about it that we have something that will work. Hopefully it will work."
Starkville leaders said the city received just under $400,000 in funding from the Community Development Block where the city matched some of the funds.
"We've been doing that all over town and we plan to continue doing that all over town. It's important," said Mayor Lynn Spruill.
Helen Zuber was born in the community and says this is something they've been waiting on for a while.
"This is something we've been waiting for and we finally got it and it's a blessing," she said.
Construction should be done on Babylon Road by the end of 2022.