Starkville firefighters offer free carbon monoxide detectors to residents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Earlier this week in Choctaw County, officers found two people dead in their home -- the suspected killer, carbon monoxide poisoning.
Firefighters in Starkville are doing what they can to make sure that does not happen in their town.
It's known as a silent killer.
Carbon monoxide is nearly undetectable to us, but can be easily noticed by technology.
This form of gas can cause serious and sometimes fatal consequences if not taken seriously.
Starkville Fire Department (SFD) Training Chief, Clarence Parks, said if you experience strange headaches, weakness within the body, or nausea and have gas-fueled appliances, then you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas; hence the name, the silent killer.
It can be emitted from gas-fueled appliances inside your home like gas-lit stoves and gas furnaces.
To help with detecting the gas, SFD partnered with OSERV and Lowe's to provide free carbon monoxide detectors to anyone living in the college town.
“They’re able to actually smell, if you will, the atmosphere to detect if there’s any types of poisonous gases that your body’s taking in,” said Parks.
The detectors are battery run and simply plug into your wall, working with the press of a button.
Parks said although the station's main focus is to help fight fires, the department's overarching goal is to keep the community safe.
“Our desire is to prevent accidents and injuries from happening," he explained. "That’s one of the things that the carbon monoxide detector program is actually assisting us with.”
If you would like your own carbon monoxide detector, call the Starkville Fire Department and set up an appointment.
The department's number is: (662)323-1845.