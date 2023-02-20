Starkville father goes on Fox News to warn parents about sextortion

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville father told Fox News his son's suicide was the result of sextortion.
Brian Montgomery told Fox News his son Walker Montgomery killed himself on Dec. 1.
According to the father, individuals from Nigeria extorted money from his son over a video the 16-year-old had made. He said the perpetrators threatened to share the video if they did not receive any money from him.
"The information we collected shows that the pressure Walker was under was unbearable to the point that during this exchange, Walker finally tells them, 'hey, I'm going to commit suicide, I'm going to kill myself,' and they respond with, 'go ahead, because you're already dead,' and as a parent, obviously, you hear that, and it's heartbreaking," he said.
According to the FBI, “Predators often pose as girls of a similar age and use fake accounts to target young boys, deceiving them into sending explicit photos or videos. The predator then threatens to release the compromising materials unless the victim sends payment, however, in many cases, the predator will release the images anyway.”
At least a dozen victims have committed suicide as a result of these crimes.
“Remember: if this happens to you, it’s never too late to get help,” warned Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Don’t be embarrassed, you’re not alone.”
She also offered several tips on how families can avoid, stop and report the crime.
- If someone threatens to release explicit photos of you or your childand demands money, stop responding.
- Do not send any more images.
- Do not pay them any money.
- Take screenshots.
- Report and block the user.
- Report it to the CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.org. Cyber tips are forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to my office for investigation.