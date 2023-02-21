Starkville family seeking justice for son's suicide

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville dad lost his son in December because of something he never would have guessed.
Fox News interviewed Brian Montgomery, the father of Walker Montgomery, Monday on national television where he shared the story of his son’s suicide and issued a warning to other parents about the dangers of sextortion, which is a form of online blackmail.
He spoke with WTVA reporter Chris Nalls on Tuesday about the devastating ordeal.
Walker Montgomery, 16, killed himself on Dec. 1 after someone on the internet blackmailed him.
The father claims someone in Nigeria, posing as a young girl, lured his son into video chatting on Instagram.
Brian Montgomery said the poser recorded video of his son, then demanded $1,000 to prevent the video from going public.
Montgomery said authorities were able to trace the online chat, using an IP address, to the African country.
"With them [the perpetrator] being that far away, what's the likelihood of us ever finding somebody to, you know, for us to be able, you know, to have justice for what happened to Walker?” the father said. “Because you know, the reality is, if Walker had not encountered that person that night, he would still be here today and we wouldn't be having this interview.”
The father said social media platforms could do a better job of monitoring online predators.
The FBI, which recently issued a warning to parents about sextortion, is currently working with the Starkville Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department to bring the family justice.
Anyone arrested for sextortion faces child sex crimes, including possession of child pornography and cyberstalking. If convicted, the individual faces a lifetime in prison.