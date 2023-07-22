Starkville church gives back

STARKVILLE, Miss. - The Peter’s Rock Church in Starkville hosted a community giveback day Saturday. This is their kick off to The Reignite Conference that starts Wednesday.
The church gave away clothes, shoes, and books to families in need. Everything was free to the public.
Event leaders want to fill the needs for struggling families in the area.
“Today we wanted to give back to the community with school getting ready to start back,” Teresa Rogers said. “We wanted to prepare clothes, shoes, school supplies, and refreshments for the community to come in to let them know that we're here for them. There are single parents that are going through different things. And, we know how things are financially. So we want to be the heart of the people at church and want to be the heartbeat of the community.”
“But, in order to meet it, we need to know if there's a need and then when something is presented, just coming out, there's no shame or nothing about needing something,” Robyn Conerly said. “Just come out and allow others to show love and to meet whatever needs they have.”
The church is also holding a family and friends day with a community cookout Sunday. It will start after the 10 A.M. service in the church parking lot.