Starkville businesses making changes to keep business afloat

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville businesses are having to make changes to operate efficiently with thousands of college students being away for the summer.
Chef Micah Graves told us that local eatery Bin 612 had to cut down on labor hours. He says those employees who would normally work full time hours will now work part time hours.
"It cuts a lot of the business down, I mean thousands of people in the in the city and the numbers go real down, but it also opens it up in a couple different ways," says Two Brother manager Joshua Haight.
Haight says that Two Brothers is able to use the extra time in the summer to make revocations, repairs, and improve their menu selections.
Starkville mayor Lynn Spruill says she hopes that the new Cornerstone Park development will be bring in more revenue to help make up for the students being gone.