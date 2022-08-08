Starkville Board of Aldermen discusses pay increase for city employees

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA)- Many cities around Mississippi are finding themselves short of city workers.
The Starkville Board of Aldermen discussed a pay increase for city employees during their last board meeting.
One alderman said, "The city is hemorrhaging people” and that many are leaving the city.
Mayor Lynn Spruill says that increasing pay for city workers will be the next topic in the next board meeting.
She also says taxes could increase if city workers are paid more, but says she does not think the board is ready to do that.
