Starkville board of aldermen avoids vote on curbside recycling

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - After the last aldermen meeting of January, those hoping to see the return of curbside recycling in "Mississippi's College Town" will just have to wait.
The issue is being championed by Students for a Sustainable Campus, a Mississippi State student organization that promotes and seeks to implement ways of reducing waste and taking better care of the environment on campus and in Starkville.
Alderman Hamp Beatty gave a formal presentation to those in attendance in Tuesday's night meeting. He had already given the same presentation to the full board before the public meeting.
The presentation included slides showing curbside recycling systems already in place in seven other college towns hosting Southeastern Conference universities, including Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Oxford, Mississippi, and Gainesville, Florida.
The last slide of the presentation was dedicated to a proposed plan for bringing back curbside recycling to Starkville - something that the city elected to eliminate in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic was forcing new issues related to costs and staffing.
As part of the updated-for-2023 plan, participants would opt-in by contacting the Sanitation department. They would then pay an added six-dollar fee to their already existing sanitation fee.
To collect recyclables, residents who decided to opt-in would receive two 18-gallon recycling buckets for plastics (#1 and #2 plastics, specifically,) cans, and paper. The buckets would be collected twice a month, likely on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Alderman Beatty was clearly passionate in his presentation as a large number of students watched in the audience; however, he conveyed disappointment in the rest of the board as they withheld support over cost-concerns and the question of how many people would be willing to participate in the program.
No motion was made during the meeting. At one point, Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill asked Beatty if he would like to make a motion, to which he said he would not, because he, "knew how it would go down."
Any new developments in the plan or extra information for the board will have to be presented at the next meeting in February.