Starkville beats Brandon to win Class 6A state football championship

Starkville quarterback Trey Petty

Starkville quarterback Trey Petty scoring one of his five touchdowns as the Yellowjackets win the Class 6A state football title over Brandon 48-32.

 By: Matt St. Jean

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi high school football championships ended Saturday night with Starkville walking away with its seventh state title.

The Yellowjackets (12-3) defeated Brandon 48-32 for the Class 6A championship in a game that was not indicative of the final score.

Starkville built a 35-10 lead over the Bulldogs (12-2) through three quarters behind the play of quarterback Trey Petty. He scored five touchdowns — two passing and three running.

The win by the Yellowjackets is the second by a team from the area. Louisville won the 4A title in the first championship game Saturday at the University of Southern Mississippi.

