Starkville beats Brandon to win Class 6A state football championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi high school football championships ended Saturday night with Starkville walking away with its seventh state title.
The Yellowjackets (12-3) defeated Brandon 48-32 for the Class 6A championship in a game that was not indicative of the final score.
Starkville built a 35-10 lead over the Bulldogs (12-2) through three quarters behind the play of quarterback Trey Petty. He scored five touchdowns — two passing and three running.
The win by the Yellowjackets is the second by a team from the area. Louisville won the 4A title in the first championship game Saturday at the University of Southern Mississippi.